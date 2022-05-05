A stone barn dating back to the 16th century could be converted into several new homes.

An approved scheme for the conversion of existing farm buildings into residential dwellings and associated alterations has been resubmitted.

The buildings former farm buildings are currently vacant or used for ancillary purposes, but are set to be converted at Church Farm, on Dallygate, Great Ponton, which includes a Grade II listed barn and stables.

Credit: Clarity, the location plan (56444514)

The stone barn is currently used for storage purposes but dates back to the 16th century, with a 20th century slate roof.

Parallel to the barn is the stables, a two-storey Grade II listed building with dates back to the 17th century, but does have a 19th century linear single story extension.

Changes proposed will include works being completed internally and externally to the listed buildings, as well as works to structures or objects fixed to the property and the stripping out of internal walls, ceilings or floor finishes.

A heritage impact assessment was completed in 2019, and states that "The proposals will result in some loss of historic fabric, including 19th-century ventilators and elements of its western elevation.

"Overall, however, the proposals are considered to largely respect the significance of the building, and the proposed modifications and additions have been designed to result in minimal disturbance of historic fabric.

"However, the proposals will result in some harm to the significance of the building."

Of the five houses proposed, four will have at least four bedrooms and the fifth will be a one bedroom home.

In addition to the building changes, the application is also requesting an additional 22 car parking spaces, which would bring the total proposed spaces to 27.

Within curtilage of the proposed dwellings there will be areas to store and aid the collection of waste with seperate storage and collection of recyclable waste.

More information on the proposal can be found at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=8170#/application/s22%2F0860/documents