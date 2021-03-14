A group of residents who went on a litter picking expedition in the Barrowby Road area three weeks ago have got the bug.

The Barrowby Road residents collected 20 bags of rubbish from their first outing.

Spurred on by their first success the following weekend they went deeper into the undergrowth along by the railway line and allotments and recovered 14 bags and three car

wheels.

Roger Graves shows the results of a litter-pick at Five Gates Lane. (45046900)

The following weekend they dealt with all the rubbish opposite the new housing estate between Gloucester Road and the A1 sliproad and collected 19 bags - most of it was rubbish associated with the construction of the site entrance which then attracted the usual food packaging.

This weekend a group attacked the small pond behind Poplar Farm School and collected another 14 bags of rubbish.

Spokesperson for the residents group Roger Graves said it all started with literally a “throw away comment!” about collecting litter.

What the litter-pickers have been faced with recently. (45046905)

He added: “And we haven’t stopped - whilst our four collections are of a large size it is hoped that future expeditions will now be of a smaller quantity as people see what we are doing and don’t feel inclined to drop litter - we can but hope.

“Clearly the rubbish being thrown down is by a small number of people who have no care for the environment and are just too lazy to take the rubbish home - plastic and glass bottles, fast food containers and general wrapping materials make up 99 per cent of the rubbish, all of which can go in your recycling or black bin.

“As one observer who was grateful for the work commented - ‘clearly those disposing of energy drink cans are not getting enough energy to carry the can home.’”

Also out collecting rubbish this weekend were a number of Rotarians from Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club who did the A1 slip road into Harlaxton Road and another group attacked the stretch from the Alma Park Corner on Londonthorpe Road to just short of the Five Gates junction where they had collected 19 bags - the vast majority being plastic and glass bottles clearly just thrown out of vehicles.

Mr Graves said South Kesteven District Council has been very supportive and readily supplies the bags and collects the full bags once theyhave been notified of the the location.