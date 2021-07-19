Litter picking kit hire scheme launched across Lincolnshire

A new 'litter picking kit' hire scheme has been launched across Lincolnshire to help support communities in the fight against litter.

From today (19 July), over 500 free kits will be available for hire via libraries and a number of community hubs across the county.

Kits contain high-vis jackets, litter grabbers, bags, advice and risk assessments.

From left: Coun Martin Hill, leader, Coun Patricia Bradwell, deputy leader, and Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment at LCC. (49345073)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Our communities do amazing things and we want to do all we can to support them. To make sure they have the tools and equipment they need, we've organised to have litter picking kits available at our libraries and a number of community hubs across the county.

"We know how important it is for our communities to be clean spaces, and we hope this will go some way to help. Coupled with this new scheme, we've removed the booking system at our Household Waste Recycling Centres from 1 September, making it easier to dispose of garden waste, general waste and recycling.

"We're also working with the Police and Crime Commissioner and district councils to crack down on littering and fly-tipping."

Libraries and community hubs include: Alford, Boston, Bourne, Cherry Willingham, Donington, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Ingoldmells, Keelby, Lincoln, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Metheringham, Pinchbeck, Saxilby, Sleaford, Spalding, Skegness, Stamford, Wainfleet, Wragby and Woodhall Spa.

To find out your nearest pick up point or to reserve a kit, call us on 01522 552222 or visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/litterpicking