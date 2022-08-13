RiverCare Grantham is appealing for people to be responsible after a fire yesterday which was caused by someone leaving litter.

The fire broke out at Queen Elizabeth Park and residents opposite on Belton Grove alerted the fire service.

In a Facebook post, Rivercare Grantham said: "It's with thanks to the residents that the fire didn't spread into the park or the nearby woodland area.

The fire at Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham. Photo: RiverCare

"The fire was started by a carelessly discarded plastic clear bottle, being in up to 33c degree heat during the day and no shade it was enough for the heat rays to start the fire projected through the plastic.

"Please, please enjoy the parks and riverside but also please dispose of your litter in a bin or even better take it home."

The group takes care of the river organising regular clean-up events.

A field fire also broke out in Little Bytham yesterday.

