An infant school's transformation into a primary school is something 'families have longed for and will really value', says its acting headteacher.

John Slater, acting head at Little Gonerby Infant School, said he was delighted with the news.

This year has been a defining one for the school which joined the Infinity Academies Trust, a group of Lincolnshire primary schools, and, in one of the most significant changes in the school’s 150-year history, also received confirmation that it will become an all-through primary in the autumn.

Little Gonerby Infant School will become a primary school. Photo: Roger Templeman (61579471)

This will give local children the chance to complete their whole primary school career at Little Gonerby CE Primary Academy.

Mr Slater said: “We are delighted that Little Gonerby is now officially an all-through primary school that will welcome children from the age of four, right through to when they go to secondary school at age 11.

“This is something that I know families have longed for and will really value. We are so pleased to be able to extend our provision to Key Stage 2, and it will be a great privilege to see the children continuing to learn and flourish with us.”

Little Gonerby is one of three Grantham schools which will make the transition, as the National School and Harrowby Infant School are also due to become primary schools in 2023.

Gavin Booth, Infinity Academies Trust CEO, said: “Little Gonerby is a wonderful school, with incredible children and staff that are a credit to the community. In 2022 the seeds were sown to help the school grow and flourish into the future.

“The school will now benefit from being part of a wider school community, providing a range of professional networking opportunities and practical support to benefit and enrich pupils’ learning.”

In 2022, Little Gonerby celebrated its Platinum Jubilee, when it welcomed Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, for the unveiling of a new stained-glass window, designed by the children in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam also paid the school a visit to find out more about HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) camps, which are hosted at Little Gonerby and run by Inspire+ for local children, offering sporting and wellbeing activities as well as healthy nutritious food.

Mr Slater added: “2022 has certainly been a year to celebrate and remember, but I think the future is even more exciting.

“We are looking forward to 2023 and I genuinely can’t wait to see what the community is going to do next. The staff and children are so positive and so eager to grasp every opportunity that comes their way.”

If anybody who would like to find out more about Little Gonerby CE Primary Academy, the school is offering tours for prospective pupils and their families. Call 01476 564112 for information.