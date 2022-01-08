A befriending and support service was awarded for its outstanding treatment of the lonely and vulnerable.

Farrow Friends, founded by Lauren Mann in 2017, won the Customer Care category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021.

Claire Parker, head of marketing at Oldrids & Downtown judged the award, and said: “This organisation truly encapsulates the sentiment of caring.”

From left: Ricky Mann, Robyn Taylor, Sue Farrow, Lauren Mann and judgeClaire Parker from Downtown. (53043669)

Farrow Friends provides home help, support and company for its customers, with staff working hard at a crucial time for many people left isolated by Covid-19.

Lauren discussed the work of her team and what the award meant after a turbulent year.

How did it feel to win the award after another difficult year?

Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, and smiling client Roger. (54119762)

It was absolutely wonderful to win the Customer Care Award after the year we’ve all been through. The year had its highs and lows but the team pulled together and got through it without compromising on service.

To win the award was a true honour and a reflection of all the hard work we put in to make sure that our clients remain at the very heart of our business.

Why do you think your business stood out to the judges?

We always strive to do things outside the box at Farrow Friends. We always put the customer first, we always try and adapt to any new challenges we face, whilst ensuring that our clients stay socially interacted and happy, safe and well in their own homes. I hope that the judges could see my true passion for what I do with the business and that that echoes across our whole team.

Iris and Joy, good friends who are both Farrow Friends clients who reignited their friendship after they were both supported by the business. (54119765)

We truly believed the little things make such a huge difference so we aim to always get those things right first and foremost. Little things like remembering to help them alter the clocks, bringing the odd cream cake in or offering to pick something up from the shops.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

Farrow Friends is a home help, support and befriending service. We offer support in our clients homes by carrying out any jobs needed to keep them independent happy and well. Whether that is doing some cleaning, shopping or ensuring they’ve had a good meal and their medication on time. For some clients our role is simply having a chat over a cup of tea so that the individual has seen a friendly face meaning loneliness doesn’t set in. Giving themselves abs their families peace of mind.

What changes have you made over the last year?

We only had to make real changes such as wearing PPE, with the privilege of still being able to work we have therefore ensured that our service continues in the way everyone has grown to love… a consistent, friendly and quality service putting the clients at the heart of every decision we make.

Because of the ever-growing isolation that the elderly community have felt, we have ensured that we have been able to keep them as socially interacted as possible by taking them out when restrictions allowed or connecting them via a pen pal or telephone befriending service. Simply having a member of our team in to give a helping hand with a task has helped morale enormously.

What are your plans for the coming year?

We plan to grow our clients base and therefore welcome new members of staff to our team. We are also beginning to host a monthly event to help clients, existing and new, to help them get back socialising in a safe but fun manner. Our first event is a free afternoon tea, on January 27 at the West Grantham Community Centre between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. All are welcome to come along and learn more about our services.

How have your staff/team risen to the challenges?

Our team at Farrow Friends always go above and beyond. That’s just what we do. With the challenges Covid has brought, they have continued to offer the excellent service we pride ourselves on, going above and beyond and adopting the notion that nothing is too much trouble. I’m very grateful for all their hard work.

To find out more, visit www.farrowfriends.co.uk