Live and Local, the rural and community touring networks, returns to South Kesteven this autumn to bring a wide variety of cultural offerings including music, comedy, drama and dance to villages across the district.

Smaller community venues - including at Swayfield, Irnham, Aisby and Ropsley - will welcome performers to delight audiences - and bring communities closer together after the restrictions of the pandemic.

The venues may be less well known but will be hosting some real hidden gems.

Rob Gee will perform at Irnham Hall this Sunday. Image via Nick Rawle (52051194)

It’s a chance for audiences to experience top-notch shows in the intimacy of a village hall, community centre – or other surprising space – giving a chance to experience events closer to home.

Pentabus theatre – well regarded for producing high quality theatre and bringing it to communities in rural areas – offers its new play ‘Jacaranda’, by award-winning playwright Lorna French at Ropsley Village Hall on October 27.

If you’re looking for live music, Scratchy Beard offer up bluesy jazz with added storytelling songs inspired by English and Celtic folk music.

This quartet of dyed-in-the-wool touring musos, classically trained instrumentalists and a celebrated illustrator are sure to impress and will be live in Swayfield Village Hall on October 16.

Other events are throughout October, November, and December at Swayfield.

The full listing is here:

Irnham Hall, Sunday October 10, 7:30pm.

Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit presented by Rob Gee

A compassionate, honest, clever and 'seriously funny' (Sunday Mirror) one-man murder mystery about a retired police detective whose memory is failing but who is determined to solve one last whodunnit, very close to home.

Box Office: 07801 865780

Swayfield Village Hall, Saturday October 16, 7:30 pm

Scratchy Beard in Concert presented by Scratchy Beard

An evening of songs and storytelling inspired by the swing and melodies of gypsy jazz, adorned by the storytelling spirit of Anglo-Celtic folk and spiced with a gentle nod to rootsy blues. Experienced performers, Scratchy Beard are an upbeat and enjoyable live quartet.

Box Office: 01476 550909

Heydour Parish Village Hall, Aisby, Saturday October 23, 7:30pm

Florence 'Flo' Smith - Now and Then presented by Kick in The Head

Funny and poignant, Flo is an engaging personal story and the best kind of history lesson. In 1969 Flo Smith looks back on her life in London from the Boer War to The Summer of Love. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, widow and grandmother she recalls with horror, humour, tears and joy turbulent times at home and in the wider world.

Ropsley Village Hall, Wednesday October 27, 7:30pm

Jacaranda presented by Pentabus Theatre Company

A deeply affecting new drama about acceptance and belonging, as two unlikely strangers - a wary gamekeeper and a 'not local' - find themselves embroiled in a mission to save an endangered bird.

Box Office: 01476 585739

Ropsley Village Hall, Friday November 19, 7:30pm

Bonfire Radicals in Concert presented by Bonfire Radicals

One of the most exciting and eclectic groups on the folk/ world scene, translating a wide variety of influences - medieval and Celtic folk, eastern European jazz-swing and world-beats - into a distinctive and gloriously high-spirited live stage show.

Heydour Parish Village Hall, Aisby, Friday November 26, 7:30pm

The Beast in Me presented by The Devil's Violin Company

The Devil’s Violin return! Since their inception in 2006, they have developed a huge following for their gripping and powerful storytelling. ‘The Beast in Me’ will feature their trademark fusion of timeless story and beautiful live music, as well as a few surprises!