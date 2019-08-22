GCSE Results Day 2019: Schools in Grantham area
This morning we will be bringing you GCSE results, news and photos from schools across the Grantham area.
It's an exciting time for students, who will find out if they have achieved the results they need to progress on to the next steps.
We'll be sharing some of the success stories, as well as offering advice on what to do if your results have come as a disappointment.
The schools we'll be covering are:
Priory Ruskin Academy
King's School
Walton Academy
St Hugh's School
Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School
Sir William Robertson Academy
Charles Read Academy
Priory Belvoir Academy
Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done and check here to find out how schools performed in last week's A level results.
*To place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper, email bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.
