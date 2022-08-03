LNER trains delayed affecting trains through Grantham
Published: 10:53, 03 August 2022
| Updated: 11:06, 03 August 2022
LNER trains between Grantham and Peterborough are delayed.
Due to damage to the overhead electric wires, trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 2pm today (Wednesday, August 3).
The rail companies affected include:
- East Midlands Railway
- Grand Central
- Hull Trains
- LNER
- Lumo
For all the latest updates you can find out on the LNER website.
Rail passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.