Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

LNER trains delayed affecting trains through Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:53, 03 August 2022
 | Updated: 11:06, 03 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

LNER trains between Grantham and Peterborough are delayed.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires, trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2pm today (Wednesday, August 3).

LNER Azuma on Lincolnshire Fens (55050998)
LNER Azuma on Lincolnshire Fens (55050998)

The rail companies affected include:

  • East Midlands Railway
  • Grand Central
  • Hull Trains
  • LNER
  • Lumo

For all the latest updates you can find out on the LNER website.

Rail passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE