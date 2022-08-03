More news, no ads

LNER trains between Grantham and Peterborough are delayed.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires, trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2pm today (Wednesday, August 3).

LNER Azuma on Lincolnshire Fens (55050998)

The rail companies affected include:

East Midlands Railway

Grand Central

Hull Trains

LNER

Lumo

For all the latest updates you can find out on the LNER website.

Rail passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.