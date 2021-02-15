A Grantham-based train colleague is being recognised as part of a new photo exhibition that celebrates the vital role played by railway key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penny Bond from Grantham who works for LNER, has been chosen to be in the The National Railway Museum exhibition 'Railway Heroes' that recognises the selfless achievements of 16 people from across the rail industry who have played an essential part in the country’s Covid-19 response.

From transporting vital medical supplies to setting up Nightingale hospitals and even sewing PPE, many rail workers have gone the extra mile during the pandemic as well as working to keep passengers and freight moving around the clock in their day jobs.

Tuesday 8th December 2020Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows, Penny Bond BEM - LNER Reserves With thanks to the Duchess of Rutland for the use of Belvoir Castle Elizabeth Salooon(44413987)

The exhibition will feature 16 portrait photographs from renowned photographer Charlotte Graham.

Penny organised a letter writing campaign called Letter to a Friend as part of the LNER Reserves initiative, creating a vital lifeline for hundreds of isolated older people living in care homes who were affected by the pandemic.

The first six ‘Railway Heroes’ will star in a special online exhibition hosted on the National Railway Museum website from today (Monday, February 15) with new profiles added each week.

Once national lockdown restrictions are lifted, a physical exhibition featuring all 16 people will open simultaneously at the National Railway Museum in York and Locomotion in Shildon, County Durham.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: “This exhibition is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the thousands of railway key workers who havekept the country going over the last year. From delivering essential supplies and transporting NHS workers, to selfless volunteering, the stories featured in the exhibition are an inspiration and fully deserving of wider recognition.”

The National Railway Museum’s Railway Heroes exhibition is a fitting way to recognise the outstanding efforts of railway workers in such challenging times.

David Horne, Managing Director for LNER said: “We’re extremely proud of how the entire UK rail industry, particularly our LNER colleagues, have shown dedication and tenacity in what have been some very difficult times. Our teams have been dynamic, entrepreneurial and most importantly supportive of each other and the communities we serve."

The exhibition features workers from a range of roles and regions and includes recipients of two British Empire Medals (BEM), an OBE and an MBE, including Penny who was awarded a British Empire Medal for her achievements in October 2020.

The exhibition is produced in partnership with LNER, Avanti West Coast, Network Rail, Northern and Laing O’Rourke and J. Murphy joint venture and HS2 Ltd

To see the first profiles from the exhibition, visit: railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/railway-heroes