London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to present a newly repainted train, which passes through Grantham, as part of the fleet's essential maintenance.

The InterCity Swallow, as part of the InterCity 225 fleet, has been upgraded with its new paintwork and swallow crest.

On its Twitter page, LNER said: "We’re proud to present our new InterCity Swallow livery, repainted as part of our essential maintenance work on our Intercity 225 fleet.

"The livery features the original, unique design created when the trains entered passenger service in 1989."

It was announced in June 2022 it was announced a number of trains the InterCity 225 fleet would receive a full repaint and rebrand as part of an essential maintenance programme.

John Doughty, director of engineering at LNER, said: “The new livery is not only essential for the upkeep of the fleet but also brings it into the LNER family.

"It is the first time in many years that the fleet has been fully repainted.

"The livery was inspired in part by the popularity of the original InterCity 225 design, and we’ve kept the sharp lines and red and white stripes famously associated with the trains which have a place in the hearts of many people.”

The fleet is made up of Class 91 electric locomotives and Mark 4 coaching stock. LNER has 12 locos and eight sets of coaches on lease which operate services between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York.