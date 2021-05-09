Rail passengers are being advised not to travel for a second day running after cracks were found in some trains used by LNER, Hull Trains and other companies.

LNER says there is a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line today (Sunday) with a number of services being cancelled.

Yesterday, LNER announced that numerous services were cancelled and others facing severe delays so that it could conduct an investigation into its fleet of Hitachi 800 series trains.

An LNER Azuma train. Photo: LNER (46793978)

A spokesperson for LNER said: "Due to earlier disruption to services on Saturday, May 8, there is a reduced service today, Sunday, May 9. Because of this, we're advising customers not to travel today.

"Tickets dated Saturday, May 8, or Sunday, May 9, will be valid for travel between Monday, May 10, and Sunday, May 16, 2021. Please check before you travel. You must have a reservation to travel.

"If you choose to travel between Monday, May 10, and Sunday, May 16, please travel as close to the time on your ticket as possible. Please note that you must make a reservation before travelling. To make a reservation, please click here. We’re doing everything we can to get services up and running again and we're sorry for any disruption to your journey today."

LNER says disruption was caused by a number of Hitachi Class 800 trains being removed from service for checks as a precautionary measure. It says the issue is being investigated and once trains have been checked, it hopes to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

