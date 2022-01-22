A train company serving Grantham says it is increasing its services from next month on the East Coast Main Line.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will be increasing the number of journeys on its timetable from Monday, February 14, 2022.

The reintroduction of services sees the return of a full timetable, excluding pre-planned engineering works, along the 956-mile East Coast route.

LNER is restoring its services from February. (54417712)

Services between London King’s Cross and Leeds and Lincoln, which were temporarily reduced as a result of staff absences, will be reinstated.

David Horne, managing director at LNER said: “Like many in the transport sector, we have been impacted by staff absence due to Covid and had to make some changes to our services to minimise inconvenience for our customers. We are now seeing fewer staff absences and expect that to continue, so we’re looking forward to increasing our services and encouraging more people to discover our destinations and legendary customer experience.”

Tickets are now on sale for a number of LNER journeys through to May 13, 2022, including fixed-price LNER Family Return Tickets and savings of up to 20 per cent off LNER Advance tickets for group bookings of between three and nine people.

LNER is offering fee-free ticket changes should travel plans change, with the option of changing a journey or opting for an eVoucher without any administration fee before 6pm the day before the original journey, and there’s One-Click Delay Repay if trains are delayed by 30 minutes or more.