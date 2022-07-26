LNER is warning passengers to not travel because of major disruption this morning, affecting trains through Grantham.

Due to damage to overhead electric wires between Peterborough/Cambridge and London, rail passengers are now being told not to travel today (July 26) between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.

As a result, trains may be delayed up to 120 minutes or cancelled, and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Signs at Grantham Station on July 26, 2022 showing how trains are delayed due to damage to overhead electric wires. One train shows as running 88 minutes late. (58226794)

The routes affected include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Berwick-Upon-Tweed / Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Newcastle / Middlesbrough / Stirling / Sunderland / Skipton / Hull / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / York / Lincoln / Leeds and London Kings Cross

LUMO between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham / Three Bridges

To find out the latest updates, you can find out on the LNER website here.

Passengers are encouraged to change their travel plans or not travel at all due to the major disruption.