LNER is now warning rail passengers not to travel due to a major disruption which affects trains through Grantham.

Due to significant damage to the overhead electrical wires, passengers are advised to not travel or attempt to make a journey to a station.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day (Wednesday, August 3).

LNER is warning passengers to not travel. (54417712)

The routes affected include:

East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Inverness / Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / York / Harrogate / Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Tickets that are dated for travel today are valid for travel on Thursday, August 4.

To check the latest travel updates with LNER, you can find out here.

People are advised to check their travel plans and plan ahead because of the disruption.