LNER warns passengers to not travel due to major disruption affecting trains through Grantham
Published: 14:23, 03 August 2022
| Updated: 14:24, 03 August 2022
LNER is now warning rail passengers not to travel due to a major disruption which affects trains through Grantham.
Due to significant damage to the overhead electrical wires, passengers are advised to not travel or attempt to make a journey to a station.
The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day (Wednesday, August 3).
The routes affected include:
- East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich
- Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
- Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross
- LNER between Inverness / Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / York / Harrogate / Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross
- Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
Tickets that are dated for travel today are valid for travel on Thursday, August 4.
To check the latest travel updates with LNER, you can find out here.
People are advised to check their travel plans and plan ahead because of the disruption.