Passengers travelling from Grantham will soon be able to board a train dedicated to the nation's second world war flying heroes.

London North Eastern Railway has unveiled a special livery for the latest of its fleet to be repainted.

The InterCity 225 fleet leased by LNER is set to receive a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock is brought in for essential maintenance.

The latest to be unveiled is Class 91 locomotive 91110, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, with its new paintwork and updated vinyl.

It's special livery features the original design created a decade ago, which pays tribute to those who served their country and gave their lives, featuring three iconic aircraft of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight ­— the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane ­— in the design.

The livery features three of the iconic planes from the battle. Photo: Charlotte Graham (57743131)

The train will re-enter passenger service in due course.

Locomotive 91110 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is just one of the 12 locomotives and eight sets of coaches leased by LNER for its InterCity fleet, operating on the East Coast Mainline between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York through Grantham.

Jack and Mark apply the finishing touches to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Photo: Charlotte Graham (57743125)

The new commemorative livery for LNER's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Photo: Charlotte Graham (57743128)

The fleet will be rebranded in the distinctive new LNER livery, with special liveries 91111 For the Fallen and 91119 which carries the InterCity swallow livery retained as part the programme.