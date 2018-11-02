Loaded Waffle moves into Grantham town centre
A popular home-based business has been so successful- it has moved into town.
Loaded Waffle was formed by friends Sabrina Lindsay, Dan Parkman-Brown and his partner Liam Parkman-Brown less than two years ago.
The business, which all three had seen as ‘a dream’ for years, was originally based in Dan and Liam’s home in Welby village, but as fate would have it, they have now set up shop in Welby Street in a former flower shop.
Dan explained: “We outgrew our house, the business became too big, we wanted to offer a bigger menu and be in the heart of town.”
Loaded waffle offers an extensive menu of desserts, mainly waffles, with various toppings, but also cheesecakes, chocolate cake, brownies, lemon cake, Eton mess and carrot cake.
Offering home delivery, Loaded Waffle also began dropping off its tasty treats to Sleaford, in addition to Grantham, including their army of fans, who typically often order online.
Since the trio opened their new outlet in the now renovated shop a couple of weeks ago, Sabrina says business has been ‘amazing.’
She said: “We have been bowled over by the support. Customers tell us how much they like Loaded Waffle.”
They add they are “grateful to everyone,” including Luke Holland and Welby Carpets, who helped with the premises.
