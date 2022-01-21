A one-day folk festival will take place at a variety of venues in Grantham in March.

The one-off festival special, organised by South Kesteven District Council, will see national and local acts play throughout the day at venues across Grantham.

The Welcome Back Folk Festival will take place on Saturday, March 19, with the opening act, Malt Whiskers, taking to the stage in Grantham Market Place at 11am.

The Welcome Back Folk Festival (54425655)

Music in the Market Place will close with a set by Scottish singer-songwriter Sandy McLelland, at 7pm. The festival is being staged with funding secured from the Government's Welcome Back Fund.

Other attractions include food, drink, market stalls, talented caricaturist John Elson, circus entertainment from Pendragon Circus, and performances around the town by the Bourne Borderers mixed border morris dance team.

The entertainment will continue into the evening, with several pubs hosting live music.

Sandy McLelland (54425659)

Tourism and visitor economy officer, Jade Hope, said: "We have a full day of music lined up from a variety of local and national acts to ensure there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

"The funding secured through the Welcome Back Fund allows us to put on this one-off event. The pandemic hit our high streets and hospitality businesses extremely hard, so it is essential we not only spread the word that our town centres are back and open for businesses, that we support them in every way we can."

"The festival is not only for fans of folk music, it is an opportunity for everyone to enjoy live performances, while supporting the town centre and hospitality sector.

The Bourne Borderers (54425657)

"Grantham will be vibrant with locals and visitors from further afield. It will be fantastic for them to see Grantham in all its glory."

The Welcome Back Fund has provided councils across England with a share of £56m from the European Regional Development Fund to support the safe return to high streets and help them bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

Schedule

Welcome Back Folk Festival (Grantham Market Place)

11.00 to 11.30 - Malt Whiskers

11.40 to 12.10 - Andy Tymens

12.20 to 12.50 - The Jammy Codgers

13.00 to 13.30 - Alex Eardley Scott

13.40 to 14.10 - The Rambling Yellowbellies

14.20 to 14.50 - Jake Newby

15.00 to 15.30 - Old Boy of the Fens

15.40 to 16.10 - Pennyless

16.20 to 16.50 - Dogwood Union

17.00 to 17.30 - Rebecca Macdougall

17.40 to 18.10 - The Miracle Cure

18.20 to 18.50 - Turning of the Tide

19.00 to 19.30 - Sandy McLelland