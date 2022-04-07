A free art exhibition is set to take place later this month in Bottesford.

The Vale of Belvoir Art Society is having an art exhibition at the Methodist Chapel, Devon Lane.

This exhibition will take place from 10am Saturday, April 30 until 4pm Monday, May 2.

Poster for The Vale of Belvoir Art Society exhibition (55889436)

All of the artwork has been painted by local artists, and refreshments will be served in the Chapel Room.

VOBAS started in the mid 1980s at the chapel, and over the years the society has developed into a thriving meeting place for budding artists in the village.

They have a varied programme of events throughout the year, which includes professional demonstrations, exhibitions and in house competitions.

The society covers most aspects related to painting mediums, ceramics, papier mache, framing and presentation, but above all provide a great sense of social interaction, which members inspiring and encouraging one another.

The group currently has more than 20 members who meet on a Tuesday evening in the Methodist Hall from 7pm until 9pm, but do not meet on Tuesdays after bank holidays.