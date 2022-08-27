Throughout the span of our lives, we all face tough times. Given the economic pressures across much of the world and the squeeze on our pockets due to inflation, it is not only important that the Government continues to provide targeted financial support, but also that we be aware of our mental health.

We are fortunate to have so many local charities which augment NHS services to provide vital, community-focused support. Just last week, I had the pleasure of visiting Don’t Lose Hope in Bourne who offer professional counselling to our community. Their innovative use of a community garden, including the ‘Man Shed’, provides an important opportunity for focus specifically on male mental health.

This picture is replicated equally successfully in Stamford, where organisations such as MindSpace and Evergreen Care Trust, both of whom I have also visited, are committed to encouraging open conversations about mental health challenges such as loneliness or severe anxiety.

Fundamentally, local charities help to support the on-going national emphasis that the NHS places on mental health. As part of the NHS Long Term Plan in 2017, rejuvenated Community Mental Health Teams have opened across England, including the Sycamore Centre in Grantham. The Centre specialises in treating those with anxiety and depression, but also provides crisis care for those who require urgent help.

The Government is further increasing the quality and access to mental health support across all parts of our country, with 60 early support hubs currently operating in England. Crucially, a new National Mental Health Plan - including an additional £2.3 billion invested each year - will continue to improve services and understand the causes of mental ill-health. A large amount of this funding goes to Integrated Care Boards which respond to local needs, such as a focus upon farmers and other agricultural workers in our rural community for example.

I also recognise that education is central to our success in improving the nation’s mental health. That is why I am pleased that, as of September 2020, all pupils in England have been receiving mental health teaching as part of the national curriculum, which includes recognising when classmates may be struggling. The Department for Education is supporting schools through a specific £7 million fund to train their own senior mental health lead staff member.

Over the last decade, I believe we have all taken great strides towards recognising that mental health is just as important as physical health, and responding in kind. I have been struck by just how willing people are to share, to listen and to take on their mental health challenges together compared to just a few years ago. As always, I would like to encourage anyone who may be struggling with their mental health to reach out, share their problems and get the support to get back on

track.