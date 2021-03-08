Organisers of a local music festival have confirmed that the event will go ahead this summer.

Knipfest, held at Woodnook, home of Kesteven Rugby Club, is set to take place on August 7.

Founded in 2009, last year's edition of the popular festival was cancelled, like many other events. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival pays tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41, and raises funds for worthy causes in her honour.

Although the event could not take place last year, the organisers continued to fundraise for Cancer Research UK, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice in Melton Mowbray.

Knipfest has been running for over a decade, with an average yearly attendance of around 2,000 people. During this time, over £160,000 has been raised for charities.

Organisers confirmed that the event would now go ahead on August 7, rather than the originally planned July 3 to allow more time after June 21, when social contact restrictions are set to be lifted as part of the Government roadmap out of lockdown.

One of the festival's organisers, Phil Noon, said: “We just wanted to put it out there that it’s definitely on and we’re currently getting the musical lineup sorted out and all of the other stuff organised which we are in the process of.

“I can’t say too much about the bands yet, because they’re not finalised, but we’re getting a pretty good line-up this year."

There are also plans to start the festival slightly earlier this year, making the event more family friendly.

Phil added: “We’re pretty optimistic for August, as optimistic as we can be, so it’s all systems go now."

To find out more about the festival, visit: http://www.knipfest.com/