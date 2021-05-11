Local Labour Party calls for investigation into the conduct of Grantham councillor

The local Labour Party has lodged a formal complaint against a Grantham district and county councillor who it alleges has failed to register interests in two companies.

Grantham and Stamford Labour Party is calling for an investigation into the conduct of Councillor Adam Stokes, who is the cabinet portfolio holder for finance and resources on South Kesteven District Council.

The party has lodged a complaint with SKDC and Lincolnshire County Council.

Adam Stokes (46585876)

It says its complaint relates to the apparent failure to register his private shareholdings with two companies on the register of interests at the district and county councils.

In a statement, the local Labour Party said: "Recently, in his capacity as portfolio holder for finance & resources on South Kesteven District Council, Coun Stokes has been appointed as a director of a council-owned company, Leisure SK. In the process of this appointment, Coun Adam Stokes failed to disclose financial interests in two companies that could potentially be directly the beneficiary of council funds distributed by this new company.

"Coun Adam Stokes has also failed to update the register of interests at both South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council when he became a significant shareholder in both companies.

"The complaint has been lodged with both councils and we expect a full investigation to take place to understand why these interests have not been registered.

"It is vitally important that we hold our elected officials to the highest possible standards. Failure to do so is doing a disservice to the people of Grantham and the whole of South Kesteven. Given the council’s strategy to form council-owned companies that operate in the private sector and as such limit the amount of scrutiny and checks that can take place, it is more important that we understand the nature of the financial relationships that our elected officials have.

"We look forward to working constructively with both councils to get to the bottom of this complaint."

Coun Stokes, who represents Grantham South on the county council, retained his seat at last week's local elections.

A SKDC spokesperson said: “A complaint has been received which the council is processing in line with procedure.”

Coun Stokes referred the Journal to the district council's response.