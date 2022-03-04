Two local women have received the Theo Paphitis Business Sunday award for their British Sign Language tile gift idea.

Vicky Gould and Charlotte Lound met by chance in 2017 on a British Sign Language (BSL) Level 1 course at Grantham College and a friendship soon blossomed over a shared love of signing and crafts.

A wedding invitation from a fellow student in 2019 led to the pair struggling to find a suitable gift that had a clear reference to BSL but still held a personal touch. Both ladies felt they wanted to make something unique and the idea for the tile gift was born.

From left to right: Vicky Gould, Theo Paphitis and Charlotte Lound (55214967)

The tile generated significant interest and compliments, leading to the pair deciding to create their own business around this model. The Worble Shack was born and their Etsy store opened in 2019.

Vicky and Charlotte are dedicated to making the scrabble tile frames and other gifts with the needs of those using sign language at heart. They have seen demand from many for personalised gifts also.

In 2020 they entered and won the Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday (#SBS). They were delighted when Theo himself tweeted them as winner and in the knowledge that only 0.8% of entries each year make the cut.

The Worble Shack's BSL inspired tiles (55215026)

The ladies recently collected their certificate from Theo at the latest SBS award event having had to wait in 2021 due to Covid-19 postponement.

Vicky said: “When we started The Worble Shack we could never have dreamed of the journey it would take us on and that someone like Theo Paphitis would give us recognition and support.

“We are overwhelmed and delighted to have the #SBS award and hope that as we move forward and grow our business, we can continue to raise awareness of the beautiful language that is BSL, perhaps inspiring others to learn whilst creating many more beautiful products.”