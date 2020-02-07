Grantham lady dresses up army teddy bears for British Legion
Published: 12:30, 07 February 2020
A Grantham resident has been dressing up teddy bears in military clothing to help raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Val Odell has been raising money for the Legion by dressing up bears in an assortment of military outfits, including paratroopers, military police and troops from Scotland and the Commonwealth.
The bears are then offered in exchange for a donation to the British Legion charity.
