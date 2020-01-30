Grantham lady to run the London Marathon in aid of Parkinson’s UK
A 64-year-old Grantham resident is running this year’s London Marathon.
Elizabeth Hesselworth will be running the London Marathon on 26 April for Parkinson’s UK in memory of her late father, Don Brownlow.
Chosen from 800 applicants, Elizabeth will be one of 86 runners raising money for Parkinson’s UK. She said: “My father had Parkinson’s Disease. Mum was his carer under increasingly difficult circumstances until he died in 1999."
She added: "This will be my first marathon and I am incredibly honoured and excited that they have chosen me to run / walk for them.”
Elizabeth will also be running “Lizzy’s marathon memory miles”, where a donation of £20 will allow you to choose a mile number from 1-26 to dedicate in memory of a loved one.
You can sponsor Elizabeth here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ElizabethHesselworth&pageUrl=1
