A 64-year-old Grantham resident is running this year’s London Marathon.

Elizabeth Hesselworth will be running the London Marathon on 26 April for Parkinson’s UK in memory of her late father, Don Brownlow.

Chosen from 800 applicants, Elizabeth will be one of 86 runners raising money for Parkinson’s UK. She said: “My father had Parkinson’s Disease. Mum was his carer under increasingly difficult circumstances until he died in 1999."

Elizabeth Hesselworth will run this year's London Marathon in aid of Parkinson's UK (27940038)

She added: "This will be my first marathon and I am incredibly honoured and excited that they have chosen me to run / walk for them.”

Elizabeth will also be running “Lizzy’s marathon memory miles”, where a donation of £20 will allow you to choose a mile number from 1-26 to dedicate in memory of a loved one.

You can sponsor Elizabeth here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ElizabethHesselworth&pageUrl=1

Elizabeth poses with ever-supportive husband Johnny (27940143)

Elizabeth's parents and inspiration, Don and Sheila Brownlow back in 1998, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary (27940202)

