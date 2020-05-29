Two local MPs have reacted to the actions of Dominic Cummings after he allegedly broke lockdown restrictions - and the Prime Minister's defence of his chief aide - while a third has declined to comment.

Ministers and MPs across the country have spoken out following the controversial actions of the senior aide, who has been fully supported by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On March 27, Mr Cummings drove from London to a property owned by his father in County Durham to self isolate, before driving a further 26 miles to nearby Barnard Castle with his wife and son on April 12. He stated that the trip was to test whether his eyesight had fully recovered for the journey back to London the following day.