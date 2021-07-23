A new production from Chantry Dance, created by the choreographers of David Walliams’ award-winning West End shows ‘Billionaire Boy’ and ‘Gangsta Granny’, and starring Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Shannon Parker, plays at The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham on September 17 and 18.

‘The Little Mermaid’ is a new show for all the family created by Chantry Dance.

Local-born performers Callie Coyle, Megan Woodfield and Aimee Clements are part of the cast playing various roles including one of the Little Mermaid’s sisters.

The Little Mermaid is coming to the Guildhall in September. (49502346)

Originally from Grantham, all three performers trained locally at DancePointe before becoming professional dancers. Callie Coyle is no stranger to the West End herself, having appeared at the Garrick Theatre with Birmingham Stage Company.

Callie, Megan and Aimee will be appearing alongside West End performers and choreographers Rae Piper, who plays Aquaria the Little Mermaid, and Paul Chantry, who plays Calder the Prince.

Piper and Chantry are well known as the choreographers of the Olivier-nominated David Walliams’ show ‘Gangsta Granny’, and ‘Billionaire Boy’, which played in the West End this summer, and some of the ‘Horrible histories’ stage shows.

They have also recently starred in a new film created by International award-winning director and choreographer Javier De Frutos, as well as appearing at the Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and in the West End.

‘The Little Mermaid’ also stars Shannon Parker as the Sea-Witch. Known for her appearances with Peter Parker as ‘Shannon and Pete’ on Britain’s Got Talent, Shannon and Pete were BGT finalists and Wild Card Winners, as well as finalists on Sky’s ‘Got To Dance’.

Shannon has an incredible dance pedigree having been Principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet, Northern Ballet Theatre and Ballet Du Rhin, and dancing for world-renowned choreographers such as William Forsythe.

Chantry’s new version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is based on the beloved Hans Christian Anderson story, but this production has a remarkable modern twist in the tale. At Princess Aquaria's coming-of-age birthday, she is given permission by the Sea-King to visit the World Above. Swimming to the surface, she is fascinated by a folk band, The Sandcastles.

The show features outstanding dancing and aerial acrobatics from the performers of Chantry Dance, beautiful costumes and a new score from composer Tim Mountain.

‘The Little Mermaid’ will play at The Guildhall Arts Centre on September 17 and 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets can be booked at www.guildhallartscentre.com or 01476 406158.