Local talent has performed in Grantham to raise money for a charity which helps the homeless.

Rock into Autumn 2021 featured a number of performers at the Guildhall last Friday who came together to help raise money for Grantham Passage.

The show was opened by trio Dunne and Rusted and went on to feature Trevor Leeson, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows and Premier Cru. It was compered by Dennis George.

Dunne and Rusted (52000443)

The show was organised by Grantham Twinning Association which arranges a fund-raising concert every year, although last year’s concert had to be postponed until now because of Covid.

Barry Phillips, a member of the twinning association who performs with Premier Cru, said: “In spite of the uncertainty over the virus and the reluctance of people to go out we were absolutely delighted with the performers and the audience because the theatre was not far from full.”

The organisers say they will be able to reveal how much was raised for The Passage soon.

The twinning association is organising another charity show for early next year.

