A reverend will stage his one man show in Grantham.

Reverend David Shenton, the vicar of the Parish of the Trinity will be bringing his one-man play ‘Changed’ to the Guildhall Arts Theatre on Wednesday, April 13.

It’s the third full-length drama that he has created and will see him perform eight characters ranging from an 11-year-old boy to an 80-year-old woman, with each character from the New Testament.

David Shenton performing one of his plays

‘Changed’ presents a deeply human performance that draws on the connection between human and spiritual rather than necessarily a religious performance and will give the audience opportunity to see characters that in the bible do not have a voice, providing their back story and creating intrigue.

David said: “I wanted to bring out the humanity of the characters and give them a voice. So often they do not have one in the bible so I wanted to explore this in a way that will capture the audience’s attention.

"Some characters will be familiar to those who know the New Testament and others not so much.

"There will be comedic moments at times and much depth to the characters which will hopefully touch the heart of all those who watch the performance.”

David has been an avid theatre goer and performer since his teenage years and now aged 64 it continues to fill a huge role in his life, often as an extension of his work for the parish, and a means of communicating biblical incidents.

‘Changed’ takes place on April 13 at the Guildhall theatre, Grantham at 7.30pm. It will the first time the play has been performed in an exclusive to the town.

