A Grantham mum who entertained people through lockdown will be performing an in-person event next weekend.

Rachel Mitchell, or better known as Ravin’ Rach, will be performing at The Isaac Newton Pub, in Grantham, on July 9 from 3pm until 10pm.

Ravin’ Rach streamed weekly shows during lockdown.

Rachel said: “It would be great to let people know I'm still going and give people a chance to meet me in person.

“This event has been advertised on Twitch and I have people travelling on trains from Nottingham and Mansfield excited to meet me in person after supporting me for three years now.

“Music and these fans have been a great network of people.

“I couldn't imagine life without them and I've had a great supportive husband and tech team that have helped me get this far.”

Since her lockdown raves, Rachel has performed at various events.

These include DJing a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and also in the London Marathon to support various charities.

Ravin’ Rach still performs on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/djravinrach/.

She performs every Friday at 8pm.