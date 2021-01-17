Lockdown does not mean losing your education choices

Column by Pauline Mould, business manager at Grantham College

One of the highlights in the education year are school and college open events.

They provide the opportunity to welcome prospective students on to campus, where they can be inspired by state-of-the-art classrooms, innovative learning spaces and vocational workshops.

These events buzz with activity as existing students lead tours around campus answering that all important question, ‘what’s it like to be a student here?’

In each department, teaching staff, who are experts in their subject areas, are available to talk about the courses on offer and answer those questions which help prospective students and their parents to make informed decisions about the next step in the education journey.

Like so many other things, Covid has stolen the opportunity for schools and colleges to welcome visitors on to campus for open evenings this year, but that does not mean that the opportunity to find out about courses has been closed to prospective students.

It is still vital to make well informed choices about education and training. Whether the next step is a full-time vocational course, A-levels, an apprenticeship or higher education, schools and colleges are finding innovative ways of enabling prospective students to meet their staff and see the facilities on offer.

School and college websites have been upgraded with the addition of virtual tours and open events are being run online.

For some this has taken the form of a recorded event which you can click and watch anytime but here at Grantham College we still believe it is vital for prospective students to be able to speak to the teaching team and get questions answered.

We are able to connect potential students with the staff they need to speak to through a video call, still facilitating the important opportunity to speak directly to subject specialists and find the answers that are needed to make well informed decisions about education and training choices.

So if you are at a point where you need to make a decision about the next step in your education journey following your GCSEs or your A-levels or are looking to develop new skills for work, open evenings may not be taking place in our schools and colleges, but why not use the time you would have spent visiting a college or school to visit their website instead to see what is on offer for you.