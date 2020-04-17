Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire health chief: 'Lockdown extension was only option'

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 13:05, 17 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:23, 17 April 2020

There was no option but to extend lockdown restrictions for another three weeks, Lincolnshire’s public health chief said.

Professor Derek Ward said the government now needs to decide when it would be safe to lift the measures and plan to prevent a second peak.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the extension yesterday (April 16) which will now keep restrictions in place until May.

