Lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in bid to slow the spread of coronavirus

Everyone must stay in their homes for at least the next three weeks, in a new round of measures announced tonight (Monday) by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an address to the public this evening, Mr Johnson gave a stark warning that unless people stayed in their homes, the coronavirus Covid-19 would “overwhelm” the NHS and lead to many more deaths.

The only exceptions to remaining in homes are:

To visit shops to buy basic necessities “as infrequently as possible”;

To take one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of your household;

For medical reasons or to help a vulnerable person;

To travel to and from work, only where working from home is not possible.

Gatherings of more than two people are not allowed, shops selling items classed as not essential told to close and libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms forced to shut their doors.

Weddings and baptisms are among gatherings that won’t be allowed to take place, however funerals will be allowed to go ahead.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed, he added.

Mr Johnson said he would review the impact the measures have made in three weeks.

He added: “No Prime Minister wants to enact measures like this.

"I know the damage this disruption is doing and will do to people’s lives, to their businesses and jobs.

"And that’s why we have produced a huge and unprecedented programme of support both for workers and for business.

"I can assure you that we will keep these restrictions under constant review. We will look again in three weeks, and relax them if the evidence shows we are able to.

"But at present there are just no easy options. The way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost."

Police will be given powers to enforce restrictions through fines and ordering groups of people to disperse.

Mr Johnson said people were buying the NHS vital time by simply staying at home.

He concluded by thanking those fighting the virus and healthcare professionals on the frontline.

"Each and every one of us is now obliged to join together and halt the spread of this disease," he said. "We will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together."

