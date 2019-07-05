London's Savoy hotel responds to bottle appeal from Grantham children's group

A luxury five star hotel in London has donated 100 empty wine bottles to a disabled group in Grantham which turns them into sensory lights for autistic children.

Richard Short, the senior director at Accor Hotels, an international hotel chain, spotted the bottle appeal on Twitter from Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS) and knew that he wanted to help.

Richard, who grew up in Grantham, said: “I work in hotels and knew that I could get loads of bottles so I started collecting. I didn’t really think about it, it just came naturally as I knew I could help, so I did.

Senior director at Accor Hotels, Richard Short with staff at The Savoy. (13112901)

“The Savoy in London is a hotel managed by Accor so I have close contact with them. When I told them about GDCS they jumped at the chance to help out. I’ve always been public spirited and like to help where I can with things like this.”

Richard contacted GDCS to let them know that about the collection and was invited by the trustees to find out more about what the society does.

He added: “ Darryl, one of the trustees invited me to his house to give me an insight into the work they do. We’ve been in contact ever since and we all met up with the kids at Jump Revolution in Grantham. The trustees are amazing, organising everything, raising funds and giving the children opportunities they would never otherwise have.”

Richard collected six boxes of empty wine bottles from The Savoy last Thursday and plans to deliver them to GDCS this week. It was actually the hotel’s second attempt at collecting the bottles after the first batch mistakenly got taken away for recycling.

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair joined the society five years ago with his wife Sue and son Ryan, who has Downs Syndrome and autism.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation of bottles from The Savoy Hotel and Richard Short. These bottles will be used by one of our talented parents to produce sensory light bottles that we can use in future fund-raising events.”

After moving away from Grantham, Richard got married and raised a family but said that he never lost touch with his home town.

He added: “My family still live in Grantham and I’ve never really been away, constantly returning over the years with my wife and children. Now our kids are adults we’re moving back to Grantham permanently. I’ve been a member of Grantham and Stamford Conservatives for a number of years and I’ve applied to be their next parliamentary candidate.”

Richard also hopes to continue being involved in GDCS.

You can find GDCS on Facebook or tweet @GDCS18