The Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance, has partnered with Roll and Scroll to purchase a bespoke Lone Soldier called ‘Tommy’ to stand poignantly at the village war memorial.

Chris Kennedy, of Roll and Scroll, is behind the making of personalised lone soldier statue for the village.

A festival spokesperson said: “Standing five feet tall it will be an amazing and significant addition to the war memorial and will be viewable by all who attend the village Remembrance Day outdoor service.”

Lone Tommy (52723517)

The lone Tommy will be unveiled on Saturday, November 6 at 11am.

Chris said: “It’s a labour of love. It looks really nice and will stay there permanently.”

Chris has made several other commemorative statues and benches for locations around the district including a memorial bench to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore, a bench to remember those who lost their life during the pandemic have been installed in Grantham town centre and a special blue bench to honour the NHS key workers.

He also unveiled a memorial bench in Wyndham Park in January 2019 to commemorate the sacrifices made during the First World War.