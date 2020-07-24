'Lonely' Grantham man who downloaded indecent images of children is spared jail
Published: 15:14, 24 July 2020
| Updated: 15:17, 24 July 2020
A "lonely" man who downloaded indecent images of children has been spared an immediate prison sentence.
Stephen Conroy, who at the time was on a suspended jail sentence for similar offences, was caught out again following a visit from his risk manager.
Tom Heath, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that as a result of the visit in August 2018 a tablet computer was taken away and when it was checked an indecent image of a child was found on it.
