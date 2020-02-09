Home   News   Article

Long Bennington girl guide scoops highest award

By Tracey Davies
Published: 14:00, 09 February 2020

A girl guide from Long Bennington has achieved the highest award a girl guide can earn.

Darcy Fjelo-Jarvis, of 1st Long Bennington Guides, has become the first guide in Grantham North District to receive the ‘Gold Award.’

In order to achieve the award, she had to complete a series of themed challenges including ‘Know Myself’, ‘Take Action’ and ‘Express Myself’ and then embark on a final challenge.

Darcy Fjeld-Jarvis of 1st Long Bennington Guides. (28326939)
Darcy was presented with her award by Necia Redfern, Lincolnshire South county adviser, at a special ceremony.

Pat Fryer, leader at 1st Long Bennington Guides, was also at the ceremony.

She said: “Darcy is the first guide in Grantham North District to receive the Gold Award. She is now a ‘Young Leader’ and is working to becoming a leader. We are so proud of her.”

