An amateur photographer has built up an army of fans after sharing snaps of his miniature models.

Andy Storey, of Long Bennington, starting using tiny scale models and household objects to recreate everyday scenarios from the comfort of his own home.

Andy, 58, who works as a night porter at Grantham Hospital, only started to take his photography hobby more seriously seven years ago, after taking a particular interest in macro photography, which means extreme close-up photography.

Andy Storey has been creating pictures using minature figurines.

But it wasn’t until he bought a set of small scale models earlier years that his photography took on a new meaning.

He said: “The majority of ideas are no more than ‘light-bulb moments’. I get as much joy out of setting the scene as I do out of taking the photo.”

His photos have already received lots of praise online.

Andy Storey has been creating pictures using minature figurines.

He added: “I love it when people tell me that my photos put a smile on their face and make their day, especially in these uncertain times. It gives me so much of a buzz.”

Despite his success, Andy has no plans to go professional.

He added: “It’s my therapy. I find it relaxing and I am totally oblivious to anything else that is going on around me, so it will always remain a hobby.”

Andy Storey has been creating pictures using minature figurines.