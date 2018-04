Have your say

They are long delays on the A1 Northbound at the A46 following a collision involving five cars.

The multi-vehicle collision, which happened earlier this afternoon, has closed one lane (of two) just after the Newark turn between B6326 and A46.

Nottingham Police are currently at the scene.

Long delays of traffic are reported to be building up behind it and traffic time is around 50 minutes at the moment.

One eyewitness reported: “It is all the way back to Grantham by Downtown.”