Long delays on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth as air ambulance flies to incident
Published: 14:54, 26 April 2022
| Updated: 14:54, 26 April 2022
Severe delays are reported on the A1 northbound near Colsterworth following an incident involving a lorry.
The incident has happened between Broadgate Road (South Witham turn-off) and the A151 at Colsterworth Services.
The air ambulance has landed nearby.
The AA is reporting that emergency road repairs are being undertaken after a lorry collided with the central barrier.
It says there are delays of 18 minutes.