Long delays on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth as air ambulance flies to incident

By Graham Newton
Published: 14:54, 26 April 2022
 | Updated: 14:54, 26 April 2022

Severe delays are reported on the A1 northbound near Colsterworth following an incident involving a lorry.

The incident has happened between Broadgate Road (South Witham turn-off) and the A151 at Colsterworth Services.

The air ambulance has landed nearby.

An ambulance attends the scene on the A1 where a lorry has been involved in an incident. Photo: RSM Photography (56302145)
The AA is reporting that emergency road repairs are being undertaken after a lorry collided with the central barrier.

It says there are delays of 18 minutes.

Long delays are reported after the incident on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (56302147)
The air ambulance has also attended the incident. Photo: RSM Photography (56302143)
