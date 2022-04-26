More news, no ads

Severe delays are reported on the A1 northbound near Colsterworth following an incident involving a lorry.

The incident has happened between Broadgate Road (South Witham turn-off) and the A151 at Colsterworth Services.

The air ambulance has landed nearby.

An ambulance attends the scene on the A1 where a lorry has been involved in an incident. Photo: RSM Photography (56302145)

The AA is reporting that emergency road repairs are being undertaken after a lorry collided with the central barrier.

It says there are delays of 18 minutes.

Long delays are reported after the incident on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (56302147)