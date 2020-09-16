A serious accident has led to long queues of traffic this morning on the A1 between the A52 and A607 at Grantham.

Long delays are being reported on the southbound carriageway following the accident which was reported about 6am.

Traffic between Newark and Grantham is affected with queues of up to six miles reported.

The A1 was blocked when the accident happened this morning, but both lanes have since been reopened.