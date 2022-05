More news, no ads

Police have closed a section of the A1 following a crash.

Drivers travelling between Stamford and Grantham on the A1 northbound are facing heavy traffic.

One lane has been closed after a crash near Colsterworth, with traffic at a standstill between the services and South Witham.

A lorry and a van are reported to have been involved in the incident. Photo: RSM Photography (56643540)

The AA is reporting queues over three miles long between Grantham and Stamford.

Queues up to three miles long are reported. Photo: RSM Photography (56643538)