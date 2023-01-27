District councillors approved a motion to grant the title of Alderman and Alderwoman Protocol to long-serving members.

At a full meeting of South Kesteven District Council yesterday (Thursday), the draft for the historic honorary scheme was voted through after being initially suggested by Councillor Ashley Baxter (Alliance SK, Market and West Deeping) last year.

The motion also amended the council's constitution so that reference to Honorary Alderman also includes reference to Honorary Alderwoman.

South Kesteven District Council. (55238974)

The title is available to former councillors who served 12 years or more that are nominated by a current member of SKDC.

Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen would have no entitlement to any allowances as part of their role and would not have the right to influence committee meetings nor have any voting rights.

Most councillors were in support of the motion, but concerns were raised, with one comparison made to the granting of peerage in the House of Lords.

Coun Philip Knowles (61935009)

Democratic Independents Councillor Philip Knowles (Bourne East), said: “I don’t like these things.

“Some people who do deserve it, won’t get it, and so on. It’s very difficult to avoid that."

Coun Baxter said: "How the award will look doesn’t matter really. The title is a recognition saying well done good and faithful servant. You’ve done your time and you can relax.”

Councillor Ashley Baxter. (54509689)

Councillor Phil Dilks (Alliance SK, Deeping St James), said: "I think it’s a nice touch. It is a huge honour, let’s face it.

"You don’t get a lot of thanks for being a councillor. My only regret is that we hadn’t brought this in in time for some people who I personally respected hugely."