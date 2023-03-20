A Grantham salon owner of 30 years who recently retired to Cyprus has said she thinks the business has "at least another 30 years in it".

Shades Hairdressers in Blue Court has been in business for 48 years and originally started out in Welby Street.

Ann Laurie bought the business from Marie Temple three decades ago, and has recently retired from running Shades.

From left: Lydia Parker, Ann Laurie, Steph Robinson Leanne Sweeney, Carla Ashby, Dawn Ryan. (63092901)

Nine years ago, Ann took the decision of semi-retiring to Cyprus, with her team taking over the day-to-day running of Shades.

Ann said: "As a team the girls decided they would all manage it together which would allow me my freedom but still be a part of it. I was paying the bills and wages while they were running the daily duties.

"Everything was going well and I would come back twice a year to see everyone and catch up with the regulars."

Lydia Parker, Ann Laurie, Steph Robinson Leanne Sweeney, Carla Ashby, Dawn Ryan (63092904)

However, when the pandemic hit three years ago, it was "a very worrying time" for Ann.

She explained that the business survived this period thanks to Shades' loyal clients, grants from South Kesteven District Council and landlord Peter Hunt for charging 50 per cent of the rent during Covid-19.

Ann said: "In my time at the salon lots of lovely girls have been a big part of the Shades family. Leanne is the longest serving and is now the manager. She started her apprenticeship with us 14 years ago.

"We have lots of clients from 30 years ago. Unfortunately, some have passed away. Before Shades I worked mobile. A few of my clients came to Shades with me. Freda Slater and Margaret Bell just to name two.

Inside Shades Hairdressers in Blue Court. (63092907)

"They became like my family and watched my son grow up. Unfortunately, they are no longer with us, but continued to go to the salon when I went to Cyprus.

"We still have clients today that were going to the salon before I took it over. Again, just to name two, Hazel Fachine and Pam Reece."

Last year, Ann decided that she did not have the energy to grow the business any further.

"After 30 years I realised it was time for some well deserved rest," Ann explained. "I was talking to my son James Laurie and his best friend Ryan one night when I was back in the UK and they had some good ideas and maybe a reality check of what the salon needed to grow. I told them if they wanted to help me I'd be more than happy."

Since then, the shop has had a full makeover.

Ann said: "I feel really lucky to be able to have a lovely life in Cyprus for my retirement, thanks to my Shades family...past and present. Also my son James for all his support.

"All in all I think Shades has another 30 years at least left in it. We have proven we can survive a lockdown and countless recessions. I'd like to thank all our current customers and welcome any new ones.

"We would welcome anyone to come and check us out in Blue Court or phone for an appointment on 01476 573609.

"Lydia is offering half price cuts and styling at the minute to help with her training and anyone that mentions they have seen the celebration of 30 years in the Journal we will give a 10 per cent discount."