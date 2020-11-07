A long-standing butchers has launched a delivery service in time for the second national lockdown.

Watkin’s, in Westgate, has been part of the town for over a century since its establishment in 1912.

The shop, permitted to stay open over lockdown as an essential service, will also be offering a delivery service, which began on Wednesday (November 4).

Richard Watkin and Coun Dean Ward delivering to Koran Lake (42998449)

After touting the idea of home delivery on its Facebook page, Watkin’s received an “amazing response” to the concept.

The delivery service encompasses the surrounding villages of Grantham, with a minimum spend of £15 required.

Although they only deliver cold meat for now, the team is looking at ways to provide hot food straight to customers’ doors.

Grantham Mayor Councillor Dean Ward offered his help with Watkins’ very first delivery on Wednesday morning.

He said: “[The delivery] was fantastic. In my opinion, a Grantham institution like Watkin’s butchers, I felt that getting involved with their first delivery was brilliant.

“I wish them the best of success for the future and I think it’s great for the community.”

Richard Watkin, owner of the butchers, said: “The lockdown has had a huge impact on Watkin’s. Our buffet food and lunch time trade has been affected.

“However, the traditional butchery and bakery side has remained strong. We are very grateful for all the support we have received.

“We have decided to introduce the delivery service so that our customers who don’t feel confident visiting our busy shop can still enjoy all Watkin’s has to offer.

“The initial response has been fantastic. If only a fraction of the interest turns into orders we will be very busy.”