A long-standing business is up for sale as its current premises is earmarked for housing next year.

Belinda Whatley runs Tradewell, a furniture retailer on Brook Street, Grantham, established back in 1989, and is looking to sell the business, with plans submitted to convert the current store into housing.

Belinda, who took over the business from Kim Ferguson in April 2021, is set to retire and is hoping to find someone to take the business on in a new location.

Belinda Whatley is retiring but wants to find the business a new owner. (53331646)

The new buyer would get the Tradewell van and a large amount of furniture stock, as well as the reputation of the business which has built up over three decades of trade.

Belinda took over the business after being furloughed and said that the opportunity "couldn’t have come at a better time".

She said: “It was here for 30 years and the guy who owned the business, rented the property and he wanted to retire. So I came along one day and I said ‘have you ever thought about retiring?’

Tradewell. Image via Google Streetview (53331643)

"He said ‘every day’. I said ‘have you ever thought about selling the business?’ He said ‘What? To you?’ I said ‘yes’ and he held his hand out and shook my hand.

“I said ‘Would you like to go home and think of a figure, and halve it, and come back and tell me tomorrow?"

Belinda took on the business and learned the ropes by shadowing Kim from September 2020 onwards, and officially took over in April.

She added: "I’d never done anything like this before.

“Years ago I had my own business out at Stoke Rochford. I was the only dedicated factory making Irish dance dresses. We shipped dance dresses all the way to Canada, Australia, all over the place. We were international sellers."

In September, plans were submitted to convert the shop into housing, with the previous owners of the building selling it. As a result, Belinda has decided to retire and go travelling.

Belinda continued: “I won’t have the premises anymore. I won’t be able to trade from here, so I’ve put it up for sale for the business to be relocated so someone could run a really good business.

“I’m happy because it means I can start travelling, but I’m not happy because it’s such a good little business. It would be such a shame to see it close rather than sell.

"So it would be really nice to get somebody who could take it on and give someone an opportunity, because it is a good opportunity.

“I’m actually setting off in December because all of this has come about very quickly. I’m starting off in Kenya for three weeks over Christmas and New Year.

"And then I’m coming back. I think I’ve got about two weeks to get everything cleared and sorted before closing.

"There’s so much more that could be done with the business. It's such a good little business, that if someone wanted to get in at the ground level and build it up, it would definitely be worthwhile.

“I’d love to sell it rather than just close it. It would be so sad to close it.”