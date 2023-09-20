A long-standing opticians will be moving to a bigger premises.

Lunettes Professional Eyecare, located in The George Shopping Centre, will be moving to the former Feel Good Fitness, also in the shopping centre.

Harshad Pancholi, optometrist and director of Lunettes, hopes the move will happen in the next few weeks.

Lunettes Professional Eyecare in the George Shopping Centre.

He said: “We are the longest serving tenants within The George, having been in our current location for nearly 26 years and for over 30 years in total.

“The new unit will include a second consulting room, which will allow us to extend our optometry and audiology services.”

The former Feel Good Fitness in the George Shopping Centre.

Feel Good Fitness closed down in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.