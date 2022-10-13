A popular timber business is closing down after 50 years of trade.

Woodlines Ltd, a timber merchants based in Commercial Road, Grantham, will close next month as owner Phil Dixon is retiring.

The 70-year-old has owned the business for 26 years, after purchasing it from his uncles Jeff and Fred Widdowson, who founded the company in 1971.

Phil Dixon, owner of Woodlines Ltd, is retiring. (59946695)

Phil bought the business 24 years after starting work there in 1972, one year after it was established.

After 50 years associated with Woodlines, Phil has made the decision to retire, and the business will close on November 11.

Phil, who is Grantham born and bred, said that what he would miss most from the job is "the customers".

He continued: "It’s hard work in the winter, but you get quite a lot of satisfaction from processing orders and sorting people out.

“I think we’ll be missed by a lot of people, because nobody really does cut to size in Grantham or Sleaford.

“I’m 70, so I’ve gone five years past where I wanted to.

“I’ve been a big golfer all my life, but I can’t get round the golf course now because of my knees, so that’s out the window.

"I’m into coins in a big way, I always have been, so a bit more work on Ebay I suppose."

With the business closing in less than a month, Phil is offering 20 per cent off most items as part of a closing down sale on his remaining stock.

The land that currently sites the business has been sold for redevelopment.

Phil said: “All the land is sold for redevelopment. Flats I think.

"It would’ve been nice to sell it as a going concern, but the people that wanted the business couldn’t afford the site, and the people that want the site, don’t want the business."