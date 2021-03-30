Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to look after nature and the environment around them as lockdown eases.

From yesterday (Monday, March 29), people are no longer legally required to stay at home and groups of six or two households can meet outdoors. Visiting a nature reserve seems like an ideal opportunity to connect with nature and much-missed family and friends.

However, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is concerned about a repeat of the behaviour witnessed at many of their reserves when lockdown lifted last summer. Disappointingly, the surge in people heading back outdoors in 2020 resulted in an increase in littering, vandalism, fires, illegal parking and disturbance to wildlife.

Rutland Water Nature Reserve. Photo: Leicestershire and Rutland Widlife Trust

Paul Learoyd, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust chief executive said: “The majority of people who visit our reserves do so with care and do understand that they are protected for their wildlife. But sometimes the sheer number of visitors can lead to problems. Nature has been there for us over the last year when we’ve needed it most and now it needs our help.”

Spring is a vital time for wildlife and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is asking people when visiting nature reserves and the wider countryside to:

Stay on the paths

Take litter home

Don’t light fires or barbecues

Check in advance if dogs are allowed, and if they are allowed, keep them on a short lead to avoid disturbance to nesting birds

Be mindful that car parks may quickly become full, please don’t park on the verges – this damages wildlife habitat and can prevent emergency vehicles from accessing sites

Please remember to:

Stop and listen to the bird song

Breath in the fresh air

Enjoy the special wildlife

The nature reserves are amongst the richest places for wildlife in Lincolnshire and are home to some of the rarest species found in the county. At this time of year, wildlife is particularly vulnerable. Wild flowers are emerging and can be easily crushed underfoot. Birds are starting to nest often low to or on the ground. This makes them especially vulnerable as they can be trampled on or disturbed by inquisitive dogs. One dog sniffing a nest or one person walking off the path may not cause a problem but when this happens repeatedly it will have an impact.

For more information about dog walking and wildlife, please visit the dog walking pages of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust website.