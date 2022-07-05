South Kesteven District council is updating its electoral register to ensure that everyone who wants to have a voice in the next elections, whether local or national, can take part.

During the next few weeks, the Council will be contacting around 66,000 residential properties, by email or by post, to ask residents to check and update their details.

SKDC’s annual canvass will help identify any residents not registered so they can be encouraged to sign up ready to vote in any elections and help shape how their area is run.

Karen Bradford, electoral registration officer for South Kesteven, said: “We will make contact, either by email or post, and all you need to do is follow the instructions we send to ensure you can have your say at election time.

“We need to be sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address, so it is important that residents look out for these messages.”

SKDC is required by law to conduct this annual canvass to make sure the electoral register is up to date. The purpose of this is to identify everyone who should be on the electoral register.

The email communication asks householders to check the names of people registered at an address using an online system. If the council does not receive a response, a confirmation letter will be sent to the property by post.

It is especially important for those who have recently moved house, as well as those about to, or who have recently turned 18. These groups are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details.

For those who do not receive an email, SKDC will write to the property instead with instructions of what to do next.

For more information, visit: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvass

Anyone with a query regarding the canvass process should contact the electoral services team during normal office hours on 01476 40 60 80 or email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk